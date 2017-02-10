The White House Web Site Has Serious Issues

Seth Meyers Gives A ‘Closer Look’ At Donald Trump’s Abuse Of Presidential Powers

02.10.17 17 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

“This has been an especially revealing week when it comes to how Donald Trump views presidential power.” Seth Meyers could have ended his segment there and everyone would have known exactly what he was talking about, like here and here, but the Late Night host continued for another 10 minutes, breaking down all the ways the president has abused his privileges.

Since Monday, Trump has gone after Nordstrom for treating daughter Ivanka “so unfairly,” threatened to “destroy” the career of a Texas state senator, attacked the FAKE NEWS free press, and tweeted, “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!” after his proposed Muslim ban wasn’t reinstated. It’s going to be a long First 100 Days, let alone four years.

How will Trump possibly pass the time? By tweeting, obviously. In his “Closer Look” segment, which breaks down the president’s weekly misuse of power, Meyers also lists all the things Trump has found time to tweet about. It includes: Meryl Streep, Hamilton, ratings for The Celebrity Apprentice, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s relationship, Diet Coke, taco bowls, SNL, Samuel L. Jackson, Major League Baseball, and Gary Busey’s mechanical dog.

Finally, someone who’s not afraid to talk about the real issues.

TAGSdonald trumpLATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERSseth meyers

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP