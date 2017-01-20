Has Donald Trump Crossed A Line?

Seth Meyers On Trump’s Inauguration: ‘Like If The Super Bowl Was The Browns Vs Players Cut By The Browns’

01.19.17

Before Donald Trump takes office as the official 45th President of the United States, and a bunch of the country experiences a collective panic attack about the future, Seth Meyers decided to take a closer look at the President Elect’s status on the eve of his inauguration. There are so many fun details to discuss, such as Trump’s historically low approval ratings entering the office (only 32%!) and the fact that he claims to not want celebrities at his inauguration because he’s of the people and all that.

The most scathing digs about Trump’s lack of fanfare at this inauguration involves comparing him to a high school student that definitely wants to go to prom with his mom and not a pretty girl, and calling it “The Super Bowl if The Super Bowl was the Cleveland Browns vs players cut by the Cleveland Browns.” Trump might not even be thinking about his inauguration at this point, since he’s already looking so far ahead in his presidency that he already has a slogan for the 2020 campaign. Namely, “Keep America Great.” In Seth’s opinion, that should change to “Get Me My Lawyer” since that is much more appropriate.

If the inauguration goes poorly though, Trump’s first few days in office won’t be too affected since he’s apparently taking the weekend off before the job actually starts on Monday. So he’ll have some time to recover from nobody showing up to his big party in Washington.

