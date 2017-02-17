#TrumpImpeachment Party Brings Up Old Trump Tweet

Seth Meyers Shreds His Original Script Before Shredding Trump’s ‘Batsh*t Crazy’ Press Conference

02.16.17

As anybody who was watching, following along on Twitter, or reading about after the fact knows, Donald Trump’s first presidential press conference did not go as well as he might have hoped. The level of “not good” that it actually was may vary by the viewer but few people would say that it was a roaring success of an event. At points, President Trump rambled, went off topic, and cited false facts and incorrect information multiple times while the press attempted to get a straight answer out of him. More often than not, their questions were not rewarded with complete or accurate answers.

