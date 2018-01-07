Getty Image

Reverse psychology. Former regional manager of Dunder-Mifflin Paper Company’s Michael Scott once described reverse psychology as an “awesome tool,” summing up the technique with these words: “Basically you make someone think the opposite of what you believe and that tricks them into doing something stupid.”

Seth Meyers hasn’t said he’s using reverse psychology to get Donald Trump tweeting about the 75th annual Golden Globes. But, as he explained to The Hollywood Reporter, his turn hosting the Golden Globes won’t have the political commentary that his show, Late Night, is currently known for. Because of that, it might mean the awards show will get the busy thumbs of the President working his favorite social media platform even if he isn’t mentioned.

“If he tweets that he’s disappointed we didn’t bring him up, I’d be thrilled. That would fly in the face of what currently he believes is the problem, which is that we won’t stop talking about him.”

And considering that Meyers plans on tackling the post-Weinstein era of Hollywood, it could still very well get the President to tweet about a subject he’s well-versed in: sexual harassment allegations.

“I’m reserving the right to change my mind. But especially this year with everything that’s happened in Hollywood, it seems far more important to have the focus there as opposed to anything that’s happening in Washington.”

We’ll find out soon enough if reverse psychology, as Michael Scott claimed, “works like a charm.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)