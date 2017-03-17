Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Donald Trump has been up to quite a bit this week, what with all the directly insulting the people who voted for him, alleging that Obama planned for healthcare plans to get worse for people in 2017 after he left office, and planning to make healthcare worse for his own supporters that has been squeezed onto his calendar in the last few days. In the latest “A Closer Look” segment, Seth Meyers addresses all of the suspect moves that Trump and his administration have been pushing on the American people lately. Not the worst of which was Trump being confronted by a Bloomberg reporter about how the counties that voted him into office would be the most negatively impacted areas under the new healthcare plan, and the president simply replying “I know.” Well, great!

Meyers brings up possibly the most egregious thing in the budget cut proposal that was revealed mid-week: the drastic cuts to the EPA, the National Endowment of the Arts, and the organization that runs the popular and effective Meals on Wheels program. In most of these cases, “drastic cuts” actually means “removing any federal funding for these programs completely.” What did Meals on Wheels ever do to you, Donald! As Meyers tells Trump,

“Old people voted for you! Your key demographics were old people and older people.”

While calling him a lowlife and mocking his relationship with Melania probably won’t do anything to change Trump’s mind about literally taking food away from the elderly, the infirm, and many veterans, it makes everyone else feel better while this is all happening. So thanks for that, Seth.