Who Is Melania Trump?

Seth Meyers Has Questions — A Lot Of Them! — About Melania Trump’s ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover

stacey-ritzen
Web Culture Editor
02.01.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

In case you missed it, last week Vanity Fair Mexico debuted its new February issue featuring none other than Melania Trump on the cover, eating from a sparkling bowl of jewels — as one does, apparently, when married to a billionaire who buys himself the United States presidency. The photo sparked controversy given the unfortunate timing, as tensions continued to mount between Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Nieto. Additionally, many were quick to make comparisons between the First Lady and a certain Queen of France.

Late Night host Seth Meyers also had a few thoughts on Melania’s cover Tuesday night — or, not so much thoughts as questions. A lot of them. For instance, “Is she going to eat those diamonds? Also, Donald, are you not feeding her? Or in the Trump household, are diamonds food?” He continued with some follow ups: “Wearing jewelry, does she think she’s wearing snacks? So is someone who eats diamonds while wearing diamonds the same as someone who eats Doritos while wearing Doritos?” (We have no idea who he could ever be referring to here.)

We may sadly never have answers to those questions as well as a few others he posed — other than yes, it is weird that this isn’t that shocking, given everything else we’ve seen this week.

TAGSdonald trumpMELANIA TRUMPseth meyers
Author Profile Picture
Stacey lives in West Philadelphia where she enjoyed brief internet fame for live tweeting her neighbor having sex.

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP