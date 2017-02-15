Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

During February’s first White House press briefing, Sean Spicer brought Gen. Michael Flynn to the podium to address the then-recent Iranian missile test. “As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice,” he told reporters, adding that the administration condemned “such actions” as threats to the Middle East and American service members therein. This moment, as Late Night with Seth Meyers pointed out during Wednesday’s episode, was essentially the only highlight of Flynn’s 24 days on the job. That, and the ex-national security advisor’s recent resignation due to his inappropriate communications with the Russian ambassador.

“24 days. I use disposable razors longer than that. He didn’t even last as long as a David Blaine stunt,” Meyers joked. “In all seriousness, now that Michael Flynn’s historic tenure is over, I think it’s only appropriate that we take a moment to look back on his many highlights as America’s national security advisor.” In other words, the aforementioned remarks at the White House press briefing.

NBC

Aside from this short, sad memorial, Meyers dedicated the rest of the “A Closer Look” segment to Flynn’s pre-White House highlights — like that time he led a “lock her up” chant about Hillary Clinton at the Republican National Convention. “We’re saying that because, if I, a guy who knows this business, if I did a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail today,” he told the Cleveland, Ohio crowd in July.