The Best Of Seth Meyers' 'A Closer Look'

Seth Meyers Is Convinced No One Else But Trump Actually Cares About The 100-Day Report Card

#First 100 Days #Politics
News & Entertainment Writer
04.25.17

Thanks to the explosion of the news media, most modern presidencies have become enamored with judging the election victor’s first 100 days in office. Then again, US presidents past and present have drummed up the otherwise arbitrary report card during their own campaigns and, after winning, their subsequent transitions into office. Which is an important distinction to make on the eve of Donald Trump‘s first 100 days in office, for as Late Night host Seth Meyers noted on Monday, he seems to be the only person who actually cares about it.

Referencing a nearly week-old tweet in which Trump complained about the “ridiculous standard” imposed by the 100-day mark, Meyers agreed with the president. “The 100-day report card is an arbitrary, meaningless political milestone that most people don’t actually care about,” he said. “Most people, that is, except Donald Trump.” Cue several clips from campaign stops the then-Republican nominee made in October, revealed his proposed “contract with America” that hinged upon — among other promises — his commitment to accomplishing an incredible amount of work during his first 100 days.

“As the 100-day milestone, Trump has failed to deliver on almost every one of his major legislative promises,” Meyers continued. He then went on to list a number of examples, including the ill-fated American Health Care Act (otherwise known as “Trumpcare”), which didn’t even make it to the House floor. He also prodded the president’s apparent ignorance on general governmental matters — like the fact that, per a recent Associated Press interview, he only recently realized the Republican party includes different factions with distinct legislative interests.

With a government shutdown looming later this week, which would make Trump the first modern US president to encounter such a feat in his first 100 days, it’s no wonder the former Celebrity Apprentice host is sticking to his high ratings.

Around The Web

TOPICS#First 100 Days#Politics
TAGSdonald trumpFirst 100 DaysLATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERSPoliticsseth meyers

First 100 Days

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 25 mins ago
Seth Meyers Is Convinced No One Else But Trump Actually Cares About The 100-Day Report Card

Seth Meyers Is Convinced No One Else But Trump Actually Cares About The 100-Day Report Card

04.25.17 37 mins ago
Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 4 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 5 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 1 week ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP