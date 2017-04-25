Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Thanks to the explosion of the news media, most modern presidencies have become enamored with judging the election victor’s first 100 days in office. Then again, US presidents past and present have drummed up the otherwise arbitrary report card during their own campaigns and, after winning, their subsequent transitions into office. Which is an important distinction to make on the eve of Donald Trump‘s first 100 days in office, for as Late Night host Seth Meyers noted on Monday, he seems to be the only person who actually cares about it.

Referencing a nearly week-old tweet in which Trump complained about the “ridiculous standard” imposed by the 100-day mark, Meyers agreed with the president. “The 100-day report card is an arbitrary, meaningless political milestone that most people don’t actually care about,” he said. “Most people, that is, except Donald Trump.” Cue several clips from campaign stops the then-Republican nominee made in October, revealed his proposed “contract with America” that hinged upon — among other promises — his commitment to accomplishing an incredible amount of work during his first 100 days.

“As the 100-day milestone, Trump has failed to deliver on almost every one of his major legislative promises,” Meyers continued. He then went on to list a number of examples, including the ill-fated American Health Care Act (otherwise known as “Trumpcare”), which didn’t even make it to the House floor. He also prodded the president’s apparent ignorance on general governmental matters — like the fact that, per a recent Associated Press interview, he only recently realized the Republican party includes different factions with distinct legislative interests.

With a government shutdown looming later this week, which would make Trump the first modern US president to encounter such a feat in his first 100 days, it’s no wonder the former Celebrity Apprentice host is sticking to his high ratings.