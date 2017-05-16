NBC

It can be tricky to keep track of everything Trump gets up to on a day to day basis, especially when reports are conflicting between what he says, what the White House says, and what trusted news sources say based on conversations with government officials. So it’s helpful that Seth Meyers decided to recap this past week for everybody in Monday night’s “A Closer Look” segment, even if trying to pack a week’s worth of Trump news into 10 minutes or so is a nigh impossible task.

The most important moments are of course at the end of the clip, as Seth tries to process his feelings about the latest breaking news that Trump reportedly revealed classified secrets in a meeting with the Russians.