Either you have never watched Mark Frost and David Lynch’s Twin Peaks in your life, and therefore have no idea what Uproxx‘s Alan Sepinwall and Keith Phipps are discussing every week, or you’ve been watching Twin Peaks: The Return, and still have no idea what’s going on. Either way, Late Night host Seth Meyers and his writing staff are huge fans of the Showtime revival — so much that they decided to imagine what their talk show would be like if it were filmed in the original series’ famous Red Room. Needless to say, special guest Laura Palmer tells really “great” stories.

A possible connection between the extra-dimensional Black and White Lodges, the so-called “Red Room” is a place FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) visits repeatedly in his dreams (or not?) throughout the original series and Fire Walk With Me. It’s where Cooper met with the deceased Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) and The Man from Another Place (Michael J. Anderson), and their surreal, prophetic encounter is precisely what inspired the Late Show‘s parody.

The two-minute bit ends with Late Night‘s Man from Another Place dancing to smooth jazz — all the while thankfully excising one of the original Palmer’s more frightening acts from the original scene. After all, watching her horrifying delivery of the word “meanwhile” at 1am in the morning probably wouldn’t make for a good night’s sleep. (Unless you had a damn good cup of coffee.)