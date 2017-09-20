The Worst Dates On ‘Sex And The City,’ Ranked

HBO

If you’re in the dating game long enough, you’re bound to go on a couple of duds. The odds of making a love connection every time are quite low, but even a mediocre date can be salvageable with the right attitude and enough cosmos. However, some dates are just impossible to save. The incompatibility goes beyond differing kinks or bad taste in restaurants. Some were only ever going to be complete and utter train wrecks.

On their quests for love and the perfect orgasm, the women of Sex and the City (which is available to stream anytime on HBO Now) managed to date some of the worst men in Manhattan. Sure, they eventually found guys like Steve (David Eigenberg) and Harry (Evan Handler), but the horrible dates they had to endure beforehand would leave anyone a little jaded. While dozens of men came and went out of the lives of the fabulous foursome, these were the particularly dreadful ones who were gone as quickly as they arrived.

10. Brad, The Worst Kisser Ever

There are a few ways to handle someone with an incompatible kissing style: grin and bear it, cut and run, or work together to find something that works for the both of you. Unfortunately for Charlotte (Kristin Davis), her season three date Brad (Ross Gibby) was not receptive to the idea that his technique could use some fine-tuning. It’s one thing to be a bad kisser; it’s another thing entirely to blame the other person for your own shortcomings. There is seriously such a thing as too much tongue, Brad.