BBC One

MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW

During the final moments of Sherlock‘s series four premiere on Sunday, “The Six Thatchers” literally interpreted something Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories had always alluded to — but never quite said. That is to say, they killed off Mary Watson (Amanda Abbington) during Sherlock Holmes’ (Benedict Cumberbatch) confrontation with the person ultimately responsible for most of the episode’s mysteries. The culprit fires at the consulting detective and before John Watson (Martin Freeman) can do anything about it, Mary instinctively jumps in front of the bullet and goes down.

In a subsequent interview with Entertainment Weekly, series co-creator Steven Moffat admitted “it’s never established that she died in the stories.” Yet the writers opted for the divisive plot twist after reinterpreting one of Doyle’s passages, in which “Watson refers to his ‘sad loss’ which is probably a death but not necessarily.” Despite the clever explanation, however, critics and audiences alike were up in arms after Sunday’s broadcast on BBC in the United Kingdom and PBS in the United States.

The Guardian‘s Ralph Jones was especially perturbed by what he interpreted as Sherlock‘s move towards a more James Bond-like story: