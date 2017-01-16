BBC

In the last bit of promotional material before Sunday’s “The Final Problem,” Sherlock promised fans a great deal. A complete explanation of who Eurus Holmes (Sian Brooke) is and why the titular detective didn’t remember her, his possible unraveling after learning about her from older brother Mycroft, a gratuitous explosion — all were included in the 30-second trailer that seemingly spelled the end of Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Dr. John Watson’s (Martin Freeman) tenure as celebrity consulting detectives.

No, seriously, it’s a ridiculously large explosion:

BBC

Despite criticism protesting about spy games more reminiscent of James Bond, co-creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat face a “final problem” that the current season, the one that precedes it, and the Christmas special bridging the two has never solved. One that, thanks to rumors about Cumberbatch and Freeman’s latest outing as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s heroes being their last, may ultimately prove true. (After all, the two actors’ separate-but-related commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe didn’t make things easy for Sherlock‘s production schedule in the first place.) How can Sherlock possibly go on as-is? Because it probably shouldn’t.

Fans will undoubtedly want more Sherlock. Gatiss and Moffat have both said as much (despite stirring the Marvel flames), and Cumberbatch, Freeman, and the rest of the central players have generally expressed interest in returning to the show should the story and the timing prove worth it. However, “The Final Problem” was designed to settle several ongoing gimmicks and ever-widening plot holes the writers inadvertently created after Sherlock’s arch-nemesis, Jim Moriarty (Andrew Scott) killed himself in season two’s “The Reichenbach Fall.” As a result, “The Final Problem” ties too many of the series’ plot issues up — thereby rebooting the entire show while simultaneously offering everyone involved the means with which to return, if desired.

Unlike the three season finales and one-off special before it, “The Final Problem” doesn’t end with a cliffhanger. Watson isn’t left to the mercy of Moriarty (season one’s “The Great Game”), Sherlock’s life isn’t presumed over (“Reichenbach Fall”), the returned detective is no longer accused of murder (season three’s “His Last Vow”), and an otherwise dead Moriarty hasn’t come back from the dead (“The Abominable Bride” Christmas special). Instead, “Final Problem” concludes with 221B Baker Street fully reconstructed following the explosion that utterly destroyed it, Sherlock and Watson back to consulting, and Eurus no longer terrorizing London. It’s almost as if the majority of Sherlock had never happened.