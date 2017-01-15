The Rivalry Between ‘Shondra And Malik’ Takes An Unexpected Turn In This Charming ‘SNL’ Short

01.15.17

As we learned from Felicity Jones and her Tina Fey assisted monologue last night, if you remove Kenan Thompson from Saturday Night Live, the studio will explode. That would be inconvenient for you, Kenan and the studio, so let’s count our blessings the dude’s still on SNL and turning in performances like the one in the surprisingly sweet short Shondra & Malik.

Thompson stars opposite Leslie Jones in this piece which features two rivals getting tense over turf boundaries. Not helping the tension much? Thompson’s crappy car which makes his firearm brandishing and tough talk deflate in intimidation as another new problem arises. Would we dare say that there’s a SERIES of comedic mishaps? Indeed! Kenan’s awful car garners some laughs, but it’s the changing interactions that Thompson has with Jones and Vanessa Bayer that gives thing its heart. Well, until the finish line.

You can reacquaint yourself with last night’s edition of SNL Scorecard to revisit the highs and lows of the debut hosting performance from Felicity Jones. Next week’s program will feature Aziz Ansari finally making his way to SNL with “Moves” recording artist Big Sean taking on the role of musical guest. That show’s shaping up to be a dandy.

