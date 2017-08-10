50 Shows I Would Watch Based On Nothing But The Title: Part III

Previously: Part I and Part II
Cheese Men
Cheese Men in Paradise
Cheese Men: The Interpol Files
Murder In The Cote d’Azur
The Cote d’Azur Murders
A Bunch of People Just Chucking Pineapples Around
Pineapple Chuckers
Pineapple Chuckers: Bad Intentions
Chuck Pineapple, Hollywood Fixer
Bosch In Space
Billions In Space
Fargo: Miami Beach
Chic Chesbro, Undercover Rock Star Cop
Whoops Wait, That Last One Was Actually A Real Show Called Sunset Beat And It Starred George Clooney, I Swear
Donnybrooks and Kerfuffles
World’s Wildest Donnybrooks and Kerfuffles
Donnybrook & Kerfuffle, Partners at Law
What’s Randy Up To?
Who Gave Todd The Launch Codes?
Chad Did It Again
Heather Is Pretty Steamed
Heather Is Pretty Steamed: Aspen Nights
The Evil Masseuse
Trevor Caligula, Evil Masseuse
Trevor Caligula, Evil Masseuse: Murder In The Cote d’Azur
Someone Explaining Game Of Thrones To Mike Ehrmantraut From Better Call Saul In Painstaking Detail Over 10 Hour-Long Episodes
Bulldozers
Chef Midnight
John Wick: The Sommelier Chronicles
Kevin Sorbo would star in all of those Cote d’Azur shows.
Crossover option: “Whoops, I lost the Wu Tang Clan”