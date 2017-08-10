50 Shows I Would Watch Based On Nothing But The Title: Part III

Shutterstock

Previously: Part I and Part II

Cheese Men

Cheese Men in Paradise

Cheese Men: The Interpol Files

Murder In The Cote d’Azur

The Cote d’Azur Murders

A Bunch of People Just Chucking Pineapples Around

Pineapple Chuckers

Pineapple Chuckers: Bad Intentions

Chuck Pineapple, Hollywood Fixer

Bosch In Space

Billions In Space

Fargo: Miami Beach

Chic Chesbro, Undercover Rock Star Cop

Whoops Wait, That Last One Was Actually A Real Show Called Sunset Beat And It Starred George Clooney, I Swear

Donnybrooks and Kerfuffles

World’s Wildest Donnybrooks and Kerfuffles

Donnybrook & Kerfuffle, Partners at Law

What’s Randy Up To?

Who Gave Todd The Launch Codes?

Chad Did It Again

Heather Is Pretty Steamed

Heather Is Pretty Steamed: Aspen Nights

The Evil Masseuse

Trevor Caligula, Evil Masseuse

Trevor Caligula, Evil Masseuse: Murder In The Cote d’Azur

Someone Explaining Game Of Thrones To Mike Ehrmantraut From Better Call Saul In Painstaking Detail Over 10 Hour-Long Episodes

Bulldozers

Chef Midnight

John Wick: The Sommelier Chronicles