50 More Shows I Would Watch Based On Nothing But The Title

Previously: 50 Shows I Would Watch Based On Nothing But The Title
Night Surgeons
Monte Carlo Night Surgeons
Monte Carlo Night Surgeons: Day Shift
Tuxedo Battalion
Monte Carlo Tuxedo Battalion
Dr. Tuxedo Battalion, Monte Carlo Night Surgeon
What Number Is John Travolta Thinking Of?
Vin Diesel’s Scrabble Showdown
Vin Diesel’s Scrabble Showdown: Celebrity Edition
Beach Grifters
Space Lawyers
Beach Lawyers
Space Grifters
American Crime Story: Gold Bucket Heist
American Crime Story: D.B. Cooper’s Escape
American Crime Story: Who Stole My Structure Watch In 11th Grade, Was It Walter?
American Horror Story: That Thing Where An Acquaintance Says Like “Have A Nice Night” And You’re Distracted And Reply “Thanks, Love You, Too” But Then You’re Like “Wait, Oh God, Why Did I Say That? They Didn’t Hear Me, Did They?” But They Did And Now It’s Weird
Weed Whackers: Vice Unit
Talking Whackers, Hosted By Chris Hardwick And DMX
Joe Biden’s Great American Ice Cream Challenge
Joe Biden’s Great American Ice Cream Challenge: Road Race
Planet Earth: Only BBQ Restaurants
The Really Young Pope
The Baby Pope
The Reluctant Goth Teen Pope
Young Columbo
Young Boyd Crowder
Young Columbo Vs. Young Boyd Crowder
Rio Speed Demons
Chopper Galapagos, Private Eye
People You Hate Getting Smashed In The Face With Pies
Loose Cannons
Heist School
Heist School: Hawaiian Style
Heist School: The College Years
Miami Beach Parkour Cops
The Adventures Of Supreme Court Justice Tanya Discotheque
Banana Squadron
Monte Carlo Banana Squadron
Keeping Up With The McConaugheys
A Miami Vice Remake Starring Two Well-Dressed Talking Dogs With Sunglasses On
Westworld But Told From The Perspective Of The Robot Horses
Westworld But The Man In Black Is Played By Bronson Pinchot And He’s Doing The Serge Voice From Beverly Hills Cop
Game Of Thrones: 3-On-3 Streetball Tournament
Nick Speedboat: Mob Lawyer
Nick Speedboat’s Revenge
Nick’s Speedboat Revenge
Rogue Chefs
Rogue Acrobats
Rogue Acrobat Chefs Of Monte Carlo
I would never STOP watching “Miami Beach Parkour Cops” if they made it.
Shall I assume that Sunbathers is grandfathered onto this list?
outstanding !
I needed this today
Reading these made me feel like Dr. Grant seeing that they do move in herds.