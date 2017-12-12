Carrie Mathison Will ‘Hunt You Down And Kill You’ In The ‘Homeland’ Season 7 Trailer

12.12.17

The sixth season of Showtime’s Homeland saw Dar Adal (F. Murray Abraham) and the intelligence community attempt to take down the president-elect. The gambit backfired, Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend) was killed in the process, and by the end of the season, Dar Adal had found himself in prison quoting Graham Green to Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin), who also was headed to a federal penitentiary.

In the seventh season, President-elect Elizabeth Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) is now President Elizabeth Keane and Saul — along with 200 other members of the intelligence community who attempted to overthrow the President — are in prison. From the looks of the trailer, however, Saul doesn’t stay there long, as he is eventually named Keane’s National Security Advisor, much to the dismay of Saul’s sometimes friend/sometimes nemesis, Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes). Meanwhile, Mathison has left the White House and is attempting to secure the release of those intelligence community personnel while living with her sister. The Alex Jones-like conspiracy theorist (Jake Weber) has also returned, and it’s clear from the trailer that he still has it in for the president.

The series doesn’t get the buzz or the awards recognition that it once did, but it is still generating solid ratings for Showtime, which has also renewed Homeland for an eighth and final season. The seventh season will premiere on February 11th at 9 pm.

