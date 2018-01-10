Yes, the fifth season of HBO’s Silicon Valley will be decidedly Erlich Bachman-less now that T.J. Miller has left the show. The reasons for Miller’s departure notwithstanding, the absence of the incubator’s main source of sustenance and drama doesn’t mean the gang at Pied Piper will not have any major hurdles to overcome. For starters, now that the company boasts a staff of 50 people, CEO Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) is going to have to get over his fear of public speaking. A host of other problems are sure to plague him when the hit comedy series returns on Sunday, March 25th at 10 pm ET.

Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Suzanne Cryer, and Jimmy O. Yang will all be there when Silicon Valley season 5 premieres in late March. And judging by the new teaser trailer, it seems just about everyone is out to make Hendricks’ life a living hell — his fellow incubators included. Not to mention Jian-Yang (Yang), who has taken over Bachman’s domain instead of going on a road trip with Jared Dunn (Zach Woods). “This is my incubator now,” he tells the guys between puffs, adding: “Richard, you are ugly.” March 25th cannot get here soon enough.

