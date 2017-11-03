There’s Going To Be A Saucy ‘Rick And Morty’ Reference On ‘The Simpsons’

#Rick And Morty #The Simpsons
11.03.17 19 mins ago

FOX

Unlike the love-hate relationship with Family Guy, The Simpsons gets along just fine with Rick and Morty. So much so that Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s Adult Swim series took over the couch gag a few years ago. (Harmon was also featured in a recent episode — he called it “the handsomest I’ve ever looked in my entire life.”) The friendship works both ways, despite Rick and Morty murdering Homer: Rick has mentioned the “Treehouse of Horror” episodes before, and a background character can be seen wearing a Bart shirt.

The next connection will take place in Sunday’s episode of The Simpsons, “Grampy Can Ya Hear Me.” Well, it’s not in the episode itself, exactly, but the opening sequence when Marge and Maggie are at the grocery store.

It’s hard to tell but that’s Maggie holding a bottle of the infamous Szechuan Sauce (a.k.a. “Mulan McNugget sauce”) from McDonald’s, which became a whole thing after being featured in the Rick and Morty season three premiere. It led to fan-made recipes, cars being traded for the precious sauce, and fans of the show looking like the personification of the worst parts of Reddit.

I guess this means Rick and Morty are visiting Rigel 7 in season four.

(Via Twitter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rick And Morty#The Simpsons
TAGSRICK AND MORTYTHE SIMPSONS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP