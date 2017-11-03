FOX

Unlike the love-hate relationship with Family Guy, The Simpsons gets along just fine with Rick and Morty. So much so that Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s Adult Swim series took over the couch gag a few years ago. (Harmon was also featured in a recent episode — he called it “the handsomest I’ve ever looked in my entire life.”) The friendship works both ways, despite Rick and Morty murdering Homer: Rick has mentioned the “Treehouse of Horror” episodes before, and a background character can be seen wearing a Bart shirt.

The next connection will take place in Sunday’s episode of The Simpsons, “Grampy Can Ya Hear Me.” Well, it’s not in the episode itself, exactly, but the opening sequence when Marge and Maggie are at the grocery store.

.@TheSimpsons delicious new episode Sunday at 8 https://t.co/eA1aUBOq07—

Al Jean (@AlJean) November 02, 2017

It’s hard to tell but that’s Maggie holding a bottle of the infamous Szechuan Sauce (a.k.a. “Mulan McNugget sauce”) from McDonald’s, which became a whole thing after being featured in the Rick and Morty season three premiere. It led to fan-made recipes, cars being traded for the precious sauce, and fans of the show looking like the personification of the worst parts of Reddit.

I guess this means Rick and Morty are visiting Rigel 7 in season four.

(Via Twitter)