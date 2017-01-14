Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While Crackle’s reboot/adaptation of Snatch has been described as something similar to what we saw with FX’s Fargo, the final result seems to be a series that’s featuring the greatest hits from Guy Ritchie’s classic films. Do you want to see illegal boxing? It’s here. Diamond thieves dressed as Hasidic Jews? It looks like they’re here too. Crazed gangsters with thick accents? Definitely.

All of that doesn’t mean its bad or not worth your time, in fact, it might be a good thing that the show is taking cues from the film. But as Deadline points out, it’s meant to be loosely based on Ritchie’s movie and apparently takes inspiration from a real life story:

[Snatch] centers on a group of twenty-something, up and coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck load of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organized crime. The group must quickly learn to navigate the treacherous waters of London’s underworld as rogue cops, gypsy fighters, international mobsters and local villains descend.

Deadline also notes that this trailer and plot seem to take a lot from Ritchie’s Lock Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, a film that already featured an attempted jump to television back in 2000. Can Rupert Grint and a flew flashes of inspiration make a successful series for Crackle? We’ll have to check back once the series premieres on March 16th.

(Via Deadline)