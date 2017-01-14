5 Connections Between Fargo & Coen Bros' Movies

The First Trailer For Crackle’s ‘Snatch’ Borrows Enough From Guy Ritchie’s Classic To Spark Your Interest

Author Profile Picture
Trending Editor
01.14.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

While Crackle’s reboot/adaptation of Snatch has been described as something similar to what we saw with FX’s Fargo, the final result seems to be a series that’s featuring the greatest hits from Guy Ritchie’s classic films. Do you want to see illegal boxing? It’s here. Diamond thieves dressed as Hasidic Jews? It looks like they’re here too. Crazed gangsters with thick accents? Definitely.

All of that doesn’t mean its bad or not worth your time, in fact, it might be a good thing that the show is taking cues from the film. But as Deadline points out, it’s meant to be loosely based on Ritchie’s movie and apparently takes inspiration from a real life story:

[Snatch] centers on a group of twenty-something, up and coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck load of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organized crime. The group must quickly learn to navigate the treacherous waters of London’s underworld as rogue cops, gypsy fighters, international mobsters and local villains descend.

Deadline also notes that this trailer and plot seem to take a lot from Ritchie’s Lock Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, a film that already featured an attempted jump to television back in 2000. Can Rupert Grint and a flew flashes of inspiration make a successful series for Crackle? We’ll have to check back once the series premieres on March 16th.

(Via Deadline)

TAGSCRACKLEGUY RITCHIERUPERT GRINTSNATCH
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 17 hours ago 28 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 6 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP