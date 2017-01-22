Adam Sandler Says Why He'll Never Host SNL

‘SNL’ Takes Us To Pizza Town And We’re All A Lot Better For It

01.22.17

We are nearing one year since SNL graced us with Peter Dinklage and his “Space Pants,” a fine example of the show’s sillier side that usually doesn’t appear until the end of the night. Now, much like the David Pumpkins and Kevin Roberts sketches, “Space Pants” has a new spiritual sequel in “Pizza Town.” Imagine the setup from Reservoir Dogs and then imagine it is immediately interrupted because somebody decided to switch hideouts from an abandoned garage to a Chuck E. Cheese’s.

