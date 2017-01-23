SNL has made plenty of jokes at President Donald Trump’s expense since inviting the wolf into the hen house, but Lorne Michaels has his limits.
According to The New York Times, writer Katie Rich, who’s been with SNL since 2013, has been suspended indefinitely after tweeting on Inauguration Day, “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” Barron is President Trump’s 10-year-old son and only child with First Lady Melania Trump. Rich apologized for the since-deleted tweet, writing, “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry,” but the damage had already been done.
The tweet went viral when a Facebook post — which has since been shared over one million times — criticized Rich for her “hateful online attack” on a child. “He is still growing and words hurt,” Melissa Earnest wrote. “Words have the potential to form a person while they are growing into their adult years. Would you say these things to your own child? NO child deserves to be talked to in such a manner. Don’t be a hypocrite.”
It was a good tweet and this is bullshit.
He’s just a kid. Seriously, say whatever you want about Trump (or Ivanka or Melania or, um, the two older sons who probably have names) … but Barron is a 10-year-old child.
Would it be cool to make, like, crack whore jokes about Malia and Sasha?
Go after the parents / adults, but leave the kids alone.
Yeah make jokes about whomever you want whenever you want.
Dumb tweet. Good on the interweb.
10 year olds shouldn’t be on twitter, so if this hurt him, it’s because he read the tweet and is already on track to sociopathy.
Kids are off limits man. No qualifiers.
Don’t-let-it-be-Sarah-Schneider, don’t-let-it-be-Sarah Schneider…
Phew!
Should have just tweeted a joke about him grabbing his teacher by the pussy.