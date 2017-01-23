"Highlights" From President Trump's Inaugural Address

01.23.17
SNL has made plenty of jokes at President Donald Trump’s expense since inviting the wolf into the hen house, but Lorne Michaels has his limits.

According to The New York Times, writer Katie Rich, who’s been with SNL since 2013, has been suspended indefinitely after tweeting on Inauguration Day, “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” Barron is President Trump’s 10-year-old son and only child with First Lady Melania Trump. Rich apologized for the since-deleted tweet, writing, “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry,” but the damage had already been done.

The tweet went viral when a Facebook post — which has since been shared over one million times — criticized Rich for her “hateful online attack” on a child. “He is still growing and words hurt,” Melissa Earnest wrote. “Words have the potential to form a person while they are growing into their adult years. Would you say these things to your own child? NO child deserves to be talked to in such a manner. Don’t be a hypocrite.”

