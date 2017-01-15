“Yeah, this is real life. This is really happening.”

There is only a single Google search result for “Saturday Night Live golden showers,” and it’s not something you want to click on, unless you’re prepared to deal with a virus created by a 14-year-old Russian hacker invading your computer. So, history was made during the cold open for tonight’s SNL: it seems to be the first sketch in the legendary comedy show’s 42-year history to be about prostitutes performing, to quote a United States intelligence report, “a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show.” Thanks, Obama, er, Trump.

The cold open took place during Trump’s first press conference since being elected the next President of the United States of America. It’s hard to top what actually happened on Wednesday — he brought up “cameras in the strangest places” and called CNN “fake news” — but SNL did its best, with Alec Baldwin’s Trump hyping Inauguration Day by boasting, “Hold on to your tits and bits, because we have 3 Doors Down.” He also unleashed a steady stream of pee-based puns, including, “This country will be literally showered with jobs, because I am a major wiz at jobs.” Did a shirtless Vladimir Putin show up holding a VHS with the label “Pee Pee Tape”? Of course he did.

What a world we live in.