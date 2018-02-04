‘SNL’s’ Fox And Friends Checks In On Trump During His Very Important ‘Executive Time’

#Donald Trump #SNL
02.03.18 7 hours ago

Much ado has been made about Donald Trump’s reported “executive time” which translated to his allegedly lying in bed, eating fast food, and watching Fox. So probably speaking directly to the core of his base. Now Saturday Night Live is pulling back the bed curtains and showing us exactly what it’s probably like in the off-hours of the Trump administration.

In a Bobby Moynihan-less Fox and Friends, the hosts welcome the Nation of Islam’s Louis Farakkhan for some reason, then the Devin Nunes memo is brought up, with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks explaining that she’s gone from being a model to the White House communications director. But it’s not really a political job, it just feels “like when a group of strangers work together to push a beached whale into the sea.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#SNL
TAGSdonald trumpnatalie portmanSNL

The RX

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 2 days ago 3 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 3 days ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 5 days ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 1 week ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 2 weeks ago
On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP