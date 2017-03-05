The major political news of the week the past seven days was of course the connections between US Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Russian contacts. The news cycle has not yet forgotten that breaking story and the endless possibilities of corruption or espionage that could stem from a meeting between Sessions and the Russian ambassador. So naturally, that story was the center of Saturday Night Live‘s cold open on Saturday night — and the skit sure was a doozy.

In the cold open, Sessions chats to various people while he sits on a bench, slowly admitting to various levels of involvement between the Trump administration and the Russian government. The skit mixes references a little too much with minimal payoff, with Jeff Sessions as Forrest Gump sitting on a bus bench being the main thrust of the sketch and shoehorning in a reference to The Help since the show had Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer to utilize. The Help isn’t a truly recent movie and it also isn’t one that has references which are likely to stick in the public’s mind for multiple years, so whether audiences are likely to latch on to the poop pie joke is hard to say.