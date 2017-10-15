‘SNL’ Calls Out Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Assault Scandals In Uncomfortable Fashion

#SNL
10.15.17 6 mins ago

Kate McKinnon is on fire. She’s always been one of the brightest spots on Saturday Night Live, but this season, she’s cemented her place as a consistent scene-stealer that won’t let up, no matter how uncomfortable it is. She played the perfect Kellyanne Conway and Hillary Clinton in their IT spoof, proving her characters are always going to work in just about any situation, but then there’s Debette Goldry, the old-school actress who has dealt with the terribleness of men in power for decades.

McKinnon’s character is almost a little too real, which is becoming a consistent theme for SNL. Debette Goldry has consistently pointed out the worst of men in Hollywood, only to accept it as the way things were. Now that the assaults are front and center, the character carries even more weight.

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSHARVEY WEINSTEINKATE MCKINNONSNL

