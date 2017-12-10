Saturday Night Live is cranking up the holiday spirit by making Kenan Thompson a mall Santa Clause and Kate McKinnon his helper elf, but with so much going on in the world, it’s hard to focus on the simple, material things in life.

Tyler wants a Megablox dinosaur and laser tag. A simple enough request for a young lad. But he also wants to know what Al Franken did. And Roy Moore. As Amy the elf says, Al Franken is on the naughty list while Roy Moore is on a specific registry. Now, is President Trump on the naughty list? Well, Amy the elf reminds us that he has 19 accusers and counting.

Unfortunately, the kids that head up to sit on Santa’s lap are starting to understand that as long as you deny any wrongdoing, you can always keep your job in the public sector. As the skit goes on, the kids get younger and younger, and their clever lines about the nuances of geopolitical happenings are flustering them. Thompson does his best to reel them back in, and it’s a reminder that this show is very live, and this is why they probably don’t have kids on very often.

Finally, Jenny just wants a simple thing for Christmas: for everything to be okay. But, Amy the elf explains that as bad as things seem, they will get better. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but in about three years and 42 days.