What Is Going On With Jeff Sessions?

Kate McKinnon’s ‘Jeff Sessions’ Proves She Could Handle The Entire Trump Administration If ‘SNL’ Let Her

#SNL
03.12.17 1 hour ago

Kate McKinnon could be one of the greatest political satirists of this generation. Her SNL impersonations aren’t only spot-on, they’re wide-ranging. McKinnon can play Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Hilary Clinton, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the left, and on the right, she’s perfectly comfortable goofing on Kellyanne Conway, Ann Romney, Betsy Devos and maybe the alien abductee lady.

But her best impersonation could be Jeff Sessions. Yes, the coy, smug, and part mannequin Attorney General of the United States of America. He’s the type of guy who might one day explain that he would’ve gotten away with it if not for those meddling kids. McKinnon nails him.

As the mystery surrounding Jeff Sessions’ relations with Russia continue to unfold (backed coincidentally enough by an SNL alum), McKinnon puts on what looks to be an accurately-sized suit and does her best to wiggle out of any wrongdoing with “Al Franken.”

Try as “Franken” might, he just couldn’t wrangle a decent confession or even agreement that Sessions was going to tell him the truth. It’s reminiscent of Sessions’ recent recusal from the Senate’s investigation into any contact Trump’s campaign may have had with Russians. Basically, a lot of words are said, and it all goes nowhere. It’s accurate in a depressing way.

Perhaps they need to get the real Al Franken back on SNL. Maybe for a timely 2020 event when he might be needing some exposure?

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSdonald trumpjeff sessionsKATE MCKINNONScarlett JohannsonSNL
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP