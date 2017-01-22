SNL Commercials You Wish Were Real

Kellyanne Conway Makes Her Musical Debut In Style On ‘SNL’

01.22.17

If it wasn’t enough that SNL gave Russia some time at the top of the show to celebrate Donald Trump, they managed to give Kellyanne Conway an entire musical number right in the middle of the show. The Trump administration adviser already got plenty of praise this week from Samantha Bee, but SNL might actually take the cake based on production value alone. If you like Chicago, All That Jazz, or any of those classic Hollywood musicals, you might be a fan of this.

