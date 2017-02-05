Donald Trump has said some crazy things on Twitter — on Saturday alone, he screamed, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” and later added, “Bad people are very happy!” (no kidding) — but he’ll never be able to outdo his bizarre obsession with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in 2012. That’s right, the president of the United States of America had a weird infatuation with the stars of Twilight, and he shared his thoughts on their break-up to millions.
Kristen Stewart Brings Up Donald Trump’s ‘F*cking’ Weird ‘Twilight’ Tweets On ‘SNL’
Josh Kurp 02.04.17 53 mins ago
