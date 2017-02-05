SNL has brought us three very different ads for Totino’s pizza rolls to celebrate the Super Bowl. The first highlighted the women we see trapped inside these ads, cooking for “their boys” during the big game, while the second took a sharp, dark turn away from that idea to become a stealth ad for The X-Files revival series. For 2017, another twist is tossed into the Totino’s mix to give us yet another view on the tasty pizza treat that keeps America running.
‘SNL’ Has Kristen Stewart Bring Some Sensuality To This Year’s Totino’s Super Bowl Ad
I was just surprised to see an actual Totino’s ad later in the show. Didn’t work as well.