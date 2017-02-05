Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

No one ever questions the child abuse and odd living situations that run rampant throughout Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory. For good reason. The movie has that magic and people don’t want to focus on the specifics of a German boy possibly dying in a giant pipe full of chocolate. That is unless you want to make wild fan theories.

But SNL decides to go in another direction and throw Willy Wonka off of its whimsical track early on. In “Golden Ticket,” we’re catching up with the Bucket family right after Charlie receives his golden ticket and then finds out that his grandparents can still walk. In the movie, there are no real questions from Charlie as to why Grandpa Joe can walk. There’s also no questions why four old people are lying in bed, thought this was apparently a real thing back when Roald Dahl wrote the original story.