‘SNL’ Looks At The Awkward Romance Of ‘Morning Joe’ With A Special Appearance By Trump’s Spokesman ‘John Miller’

05.07.17

SNL did not make its return for its final episodes this season with much of a bang, but it was a fairly funny sketch. Instead of going with a full on Trump cold open to complete the set this season, the folks at SNL decided to go with a more reserved Trump deep cut that was hidden within an odd sexual exhibition on Morning Joe. As most are aware, Joe Scarborough opened the doors of Scarborough Country to welcome co-host Mika Brzezinski as his fiance. It’s one of the worst kept secrets in cable news, so it’s nice that they finally sealed the deal and made it official.

Hopefully, it doesn’t end up like this sketch, though. The folks that are tuning into Morning Joe probably aren’t ready to see two people melt together and turn on the passion, especially when that involves swallowing the other person’s nose. It’s a simple sketch but it works.

