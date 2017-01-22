SNL opened their show after the election with a tearful musical number for Hillary Clinton. They decided to do something similar for their show following the inauguration, this time closing the show with a musical tribute to President Obama. You’re always waiting for a laugh on a comedy show, so the segment is a little weird at first while you’re expecting the joke. But soon you realize it’s just the song and it’s just a tribute to the departing president.
‘SNL’ Pays Musical Tribute To President Obama With ‘To Sir, Wth Love’
There is one comment
A very sweet way to honor him, but omg. So. Off. Key.