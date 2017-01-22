‘SNL’ Gives Putin A Little TV Time To Praise The Inauguration Of Donald Trump

#SNL
Author Profile Picture
Managing Editor, Trending
01.21.17

Vladimir Putin gets his own solo cold open on this week’s SNL, giving Alec Baldwin the week off while the show celebrates the inauguration in a different way. With their paid message, complete with the RT logo in the corner, Russia and Vladimir Putin are celebrating their triumph. Beck Bennett’s shirtless Putin has quickly become a go-to character thanks to the election and it’s about time he got a chance to carry the entire cold open without Baldwin around — though he gets some help from Kate McKinnon here.

The show doesn’t tread much new ground here, but they don’t have to. They do manage to fit in a few knocks at Trump’s inauguration attendance numbers, but so much has happened today that it is impossible to keep up. That said, the best moment is probably Kate McKinnon’s Russian woman spying in from outside Putin’s office and donning one of the pink hats we saw people wearing during today’s Women’s March. You might want to worry about Putin a bit after that one.

All that said, it was nice not to have to see any Trump in the cold open. He got mentions and we still got jokes about his alleged “golden showers” sex tape, but most of us could use a break after Friday. There are a few years to get ready for now.

(Via SNL)

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSdonald trumpSNLVLADIMIR PUTIN
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 6 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP