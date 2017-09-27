Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Handsome gentleman/courteous Canadian/helpless giggler Ryan Gosling is returning to Saturday Night Live to host the upcoming season premiere and he’s got a snazzy noir-esque promo to remind you of his weekend plans.

Gosling gets a touch Drive in the minute-long clip and provides a voiceover promising to give more of himself when he makes his return.

“This time, I’m going to give the world my soul” vows Gosling. “I’ll give them something they will never ever forget.”

The only hiccup in Gosling’s plan? He can’t get through security. He tries, though. He tries with a goofy brand of cunning. He tries with a touch of movie star pizzazz. He tries without any La La Land musical number trickery. You can see how it all pans out for the Only God Forgives star courtesy of the video rectangle nestled above.

Gosling, who has the lovingly buzzed about Blade Runner 2049 to promote, shares the marquee on Saturday night with musical guest Jay Z. That episode will also mark the debut of SNL‘s new trio of featured players and the first episode since veteran cast members Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer, and Sasheer Zamata said goodbye at the end of season 42. Should be wild.