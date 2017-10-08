Safelite AutoGlass isn’t really mad at Saturday Night Live for their oddly-specific and creepy portrayal of one of their workers, they’re just disappointed. According to the Safelite AutoGlass Twitter account, the reliable techs that serve six million customers a year across all 50 states are heroes, not weirdos who continually break windshields just so they can hit on a mother-daughter combo after basketball games.
Safelite AutoGlass, which is entering its seventh decade as America’s auto glass experts, seemed to be the victims of verisimilitude more than anything. Beck Bennet’s bald and goateed creeper looks just like the guy in a Safelite ad, smiling like the hero that he is. It’s clear where the inspiration comes from.
Says they can take a joke, proceeds to show they obviously can’t.
and since when is they guy who puts in auto glass classified as a hero?
😂