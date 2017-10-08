Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Safelite AutoGlass isn’t really mad at Saturday Night Live for their oddly-specific and creepy portrayal of one of their workers, they’re just disappointed. According to the Safelite AutoGlass Twitter account, the reliable techs that serve six million customers a year across all 50 states are heroes, not weirdos who continually break windshields just so they can hit on a mother-daughter combo after basketball games.

@nbcsnl thanks for the skit. Although we can take a joke, this one was a step too far. Our techs are our heroes. #notcool — Safelite AutoGlass® (@safelite) October 8, 2017

Safelite AutoGlass, which is entering its seventh decade as America’s auto glass experts, seemed to be the victims of verisimilitude more than anything. Beck Bennet’s bald and goateed creeper looks just like the guy in a Safelite ad, smiling like the hero that he is. It’s clear where the inspiration comes from.