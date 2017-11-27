NBC

Instead of a new episode over Thanksgiving weekend, SNL aired a repeat on Saturday from when Gal Gadot hosted in October, minus one sketch.

“Safelite” — starring Beck Bennett as a goatee-sporting technician (there’s a strong resemblance) who is way too invested in his customer’s teenage daughter — was conspicuously absent from the broadcast. The parody led to complaints from the glass company about how it was being depicted. “Thanks for the skit. Although we can take a joke, this one was a step too far. Our techs are our heroes. #notcool,” read Safelite’s official Twitter account, adding, “We weren’t involved in creating it and we’re really disappointed in @NBCSNL for airing it” and, “The skit @NBCSNL showed was disappointing.”

“Safelite” has also been removed from Hulu and YouTube, where SNL sketches are usually uploaded, and according to Decider, “NBC seems to be moving aggressively to keep the unauthorized copies of the sketch offline. The Safelite parody was replaced in Saturday’s airing by a Bennett/Kyle Mooney video parody which was cut from the same episode.” That’s the one with Gadot’s throwback french fry rap-turned-nuclear holocaust, which probably should have made the original broadcast, anyway. When in doubt, go with Wonder Woman.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

NBC has yet to comment on the sketch’s removal.

(Via Decider)