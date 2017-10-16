‘SNL’ Scorecard: Kumail Nanjiani Wants To Teach Racists Some Lessons

Kumail Nanjiani is the perfect kind of SNL host: He really wants to be there. On a night when maybe some of the material wasn’t what it could have been, Nanjiani went out and sold the hell out of it. A good example is the “Hotel Check-In” sketch. The premise is fine, but without a host just going for it, this thing probably feels very, very long. There was something just so optimistic about Nanjiani as host that it made me happy, even as I sat there watching, in bed, with something I can only guess is the flu (which is also why this SNL Scorecard is so late).
I’m starting to have some doubts about Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump. There’s something missing from what made this interesting last season. It’s starting to feel like Baldwin’s Trump really doesn’t have much to say anymore except, “Look at me, I’m Trump! I’m an idiot! Ahhhh!” And I guess that’s fine and all, but that’s certainly not interesting. I get that there’s so much chaos it’s hard to focus in on one thing and it’s easier to just go up there and say, “I’m an idiot! What a mess!” – but there’s starting to feel like a hint of laziness going on here.
The one with KN as an operator talking to Melania Trump was super stupid and a waste of time. Also, that nursing home one was worth a solid mention
Good lord, what are you talking about. This was a horrible episode.
I really tried to like it, but everything felt so…dumb.
My mom and I both watch the show but separately but we compare notes on Sunday morning. So we sent emails and the two emails cross. Mine: “I love Kumail but he’s so much better at improving. In this he was the same smiley-guy character in every skit! I just wanted him to bust loose. This episode didn’t work for me.” Hers: “That was a great episode!”
Thus the differences between old people and really old people.
Just throwing this out there – it’s “… such a long time, I see that now”. And I only know that because it’s also my favorite monologue, and that specific part just haunts me.
Also, I still wish this season they went with rotating Trumps. Just use whoever isn’t another character in the skit. The host, Pete Robinson, Kenan, Leslie, Lenny Pickett from the band, Robert Smigel talking through a cutout… Just slap someone in there with a bad wig, orange paint, and a barely recognizable impression, just to show that he’s not worth the attention anymore. You can’t parody him insultingly enough while being accurate, so just make him look worthless.
Cause you know, as much as he bitches, he still takes it as a point of pride that SNL carts out an A-list celebrity every week for him alone.
Of course Mike is the one guy who prefers Big musical monologues above all else.
Wait. You are only starting to have doubts about Mr. Baldwin’s Trump now??? (As many folks have said in previous posts) It was tired last season and became overexposed enough for even thick people like me to realize it was not that great to begin with. Not that it matters but have to be honest I am surprised you scored this episode higher than the other two. I thought this was the weakest of the three episodes so far (though I really enjoyed Mr. Nanjiana as host – if only he was host on an earlier show when everyone had more energy).