‘SNL’ Scorecard: Larry David Was Good, But It’s Time For Baldwin’s Trump To Go

#Late Night Comedy Week #Larry David #SNL Scorecard #SNL
11.05.17 1 hour ago 5 Comments

NBC

First of all, there were some great sketches on this Larry David-hosted SNL, which we’ll get to. I say this now because I want to be positive before I become negative. Now the bad stuff:

For a whole host of reasons, Alec Baldwin as Trump needs to end. Even before we get into what a bizarre week Baldwin has had, the political comedy on SNL so far this season, outside of “Weekend Update,” has not been good. Now here we get a cold open sketch about Paul Manafort that (a) somehow already feels a month old and (b) didn’t give us much of a character in Manafort. Instead it’s just Baldwin ranting as Trump as the sketch devolved into prison jokes. Whatever lightning in a bottle SNL caught with Baldwin as Trump last season is over. (Also, I’ve written about this a few times before, but I have heard from many different sources that Beck Bennett does an amazing Trump and it’s probably time we finally get to see his Trump, because this isn’t working.)

And, I’m sorry, but between Baldwin’s strange interview with the L.A. Times about James Toback and his multiple Twitter rants this week (leading to Baldwin saying he’s taking yet another break from Twitter), he doesn’t have any moral authority to be telling us that “Trump is bad.” Instead of Baldwin ranting as Trump, I now just kind of see Baldwin ranting. SNL doesn’t need this kind of baggage. It’s time for Baldwin to step aside.

Larry David is an affable host who seemed to be having a really nice time, which is nice. But SNL itself still hasn’t found its stride this season. Of course Larry David as Bernie Sanders was back, but even that was wasted on a kind of ill-conceived The Price is Right sketch that seemed to only be there to assure the world that Miley Cyrus is dating Liam Hemsworth. Also, there was a Kevin Roberts sketch planned for last night that didn’t make it to the live show, which is hugely disappointing.

Anyway, here is your Scorecard…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Late Night Comedy Week#Larry David#SNL Scorecard#SNL
TAGSLARRY DAVIDLate Night Comedy WeekSNLSNL Scorecard

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 6 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP