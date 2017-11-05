First of all, there were some great sketches on this Larry David-hosted SNL, which we’ll get to. I say this now because I want to be positive before I become negative. Now the bad stuff:
For a whole host of reasons, Alec Baldwin as Trump needs to end. Even before we get into what a bizarre week Baldwin has had, the political comedy on SNL so far this season, outside of “Weekend Update,” has not been good. Now here we get a cold open sketch about Paul Manafort that (a) somehow already feels a month old and (b) didn’t give us much of a character in Manafort. Instead it’s just Baldwin ranting as Trump as the sketch devolved into prison jokes. Whatever lightning in a bottle SNL caught with Baldwin as Trump last season is over. (Also, I’ve written about this a few times before, but I have heard from many different sources that Beck Bennett does an amazing Trump and it’s probably time we finally get to see his Trump, because this isn’t working.)
And, I’m sorry, but between Baldwin’s strange interview with the L.A. Times about James Toback and his multiple Twitter rants this week (leading to Baldwin saying he’s taking yet another break from Twitter), he doesn’t have any moral authority to be telling us that “Trump is bad.” Instead of Baldwin ranting as Trump, I now just kind of see Baldwin ranting. SNL doesn’t need this kind of baggage. It’s time for Baldwin to step aside.
Larry David is an affable host who seemed to be having a really nice time, which is nice. But SNL itself still hasn’t found its stride this season. Of course Larry David as Bernie Sanders was back, but even that was wasted on a kind of ill-conceived The Price is Right sketch that seemed to only be there to assure the world that Miley Cyrus is dating Liam Hemsworth. Also, there was a Kevin Roberts sketch planned for last night that didn’t make it to the live show, which is hugely disappointing.
Anyway, here is your Scorecard…
Uncle Ned? He got sober, bought a new suit and changed his name to David S. Pumpkins
Not a great episode. When your best skits are the taped 10-1 and update, something’s wrong.
Also, totally agree on ditching Baldwin. Though I still support rotating the role. Give it to Beck, Moffitt, the host, musical guest, Lorne, Aidy, Leslie, whoever. Just put them in a bad wig, orange face paint, and have them go do a half assed impression, just to show that Trump isn’t worth the effort anymore. Start using a monitor with Robert Smigel talking through the cutout mouth, and don’t even acknowledge it’s a monitor. Whatever.
Yeah, good idea! Get rid of the reason half the audience is tuning in.
No one is basing their viewing on an interview where he was right anyway. Without the Trump sketch each week, the show it is back to the mediocre ratings it enjoyed before Trump was elected and before Baldwin started carrying their ratings.
It was nice to see Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett do another one of those cheesy 90’s sitcom sketches with the ridiculous scene transitions. Their earlier ones were better though, with Andrew Garfield and Ryan Gosling.
WOW, Angel from every boxing movie ever was MVP. The way you didn’t know if she was about to break down laughing or crying was amazing. “Colin. Did you hear that!?” More Heidi Gardner, pls.
Want to mention the Fresh Takes sketch because it’s not here and was totally worth it for LD’s creepy old teacher who loves gossip, and David plays it perfectly, “That was kind weird, Mr. B?”
The New Wife sketch also strange but great. Watching Larry recite gay lingo about nightlife scene was delightful even if he couldn’t really keep it together at the end. Still, I have to give my best joke of the night to Jost’s MTA joke. You knew it was going to be good and cringey and for me Colin crushd it. But maybe that’s just because I subscribe to Masturbating Hobo Monthly.