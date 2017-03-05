It’s the hero America needs right now: TBD.

With few exceptions, such as Senator John McCain, who responded to the president’s “FAKE NEWS” tweet by saying, “We need a free press… And without it, I’m afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time. That’s how dictators get started,” prominent Republicans have refused to speak out against Donald Trump’s, well, everything.

But some day, a prominent Republican will say something, and they’ll make a movie about him or her saving the “country in chaos, a nation divided, led by a president with unchecked power.” SNL has the trailer all ready to go.

Minus a face, a brave response, and a powerful message.

Courage, Compassion, Country: The TBD Story follows the conservative who became the voice of a generation after he, according to host Octavia Spencer, “stood up to Donald Trump.” Little is known about the film, other than it will probably star Bradley Whitford (he knows something about race relations), and that the AV Club called it “a touching tribute to whoever it ends up being about,” while Rolling Stone added, “It’s definitely not about Paul Ryan.”

It never is. Check out the sketch above.