Even with United being the controversy that seemed to control the media this week, SNL couldn’t help taking another subtle swipe at Pepsi and their ad with Kendall Jenner. While Alec Baldwin said we should lay off the Kardashian sibling, it would seem that the folks at SNL got the memo too late. But who can blame them? This sketch is short and sweet, but it handles both controversies tactfully through a lovelorn fella just looking for a second chance.
