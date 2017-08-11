Bill Hader Gave ‘The Mooch’ His Time To Shine On The ‘SNL’ Special Summer Edition Of ‘Weekend Update’

Comedy fans were surely disappointed that the strange and short tenure of Anthony Scaramucci occurred in the SNL off-season, but thankfully Saturday Night Live Weekend Update managed to deliver. In the first episode of the summer series, SNL legend Bill Hader popped in to give the Mooch the treatment he deserved.

[insert quick FaceTime call with The Mooch] #WeekendUpdate pic.twitter.com/mOgJdAcGFY — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) August 11, 2017

Showing up during a FaceTime call like a “Goombah Beetlejuice,” Hader’s Mooch manages to distill the utter weirdness of the real life wacko while still upping the ante, declaring “Everybody loves the Mooch. I’m like human cocaine. You got a little bump of me, I made you feel excited, but I was out of your system too quick. And now that I’m gone, you’re all depressed and edgy and you’re trying to figure out how to score some more Scaramooch!”