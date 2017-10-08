Weekend Update And Michael Che Have An Interesting Gun Control Solution On ‘SNL’

#SNL
10.08.17 1 hour ago

Gun control is on everyone’s mind after the massacre in Las Vegas that took the lives of 59 people and injured over 500. Jason Aldean, who was on-stage as shots rang out from Mandalay Bay, was featured on a solemn cold open where he played Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down,” and now Weekend Update is expectedly taking on gun control, or the lack thereof.

Colin Jost made a solid analogy, explaining that the Vegas shooter should’ve been flagged strictly for the number of weapons he owned. “The man owned 47 guns. No one should own 47 of anything. If you own 47 cats, you’re not a cat owner, you’re a crazy cat lady.”

