‘Weekend Update’ Quickly Addresses Louis C.K. During A Fiery Segment On Sexual Assault

11.12.17 13 hours ago

While Tiffany Haddish kicked off SNL with a few points about sexual assault in her monologue, the show saved its heavier commentary on the latest crop of sexual misconduct allegations for Weekend Update. The long-running segment has had its teeth this season, but the Louis C.K. scandal poses an interesting problem for the show. He’s a four-time host and certainly almost in that hallowed club alongside folks like Tom Hanks, so the show has that to contend with.

But to their credit, they mention the disgraced comedian twice during the show. Beck Bennett digs at him as Mike Pence in the cold open, but then Colin Jost hits at him right in the middle of a rundown on the allegations against GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore:

“What’s next, the guy who always jokes about masturbating wasn’t joking about masturbating?”

