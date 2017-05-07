The Best SNL Presidential Impersonations

‘SNL’ Perfectly Captures Your Childhood To Ask ‘Where In The World Is Kellyanne Conway?’

#SNL
05.07.17 54 mins ago

It doesn’t last too long but SNL‘s take on Carmen Sandiego is likely the best sketch of the night from Chris Pine’s first appearance as host. Not only is it a near perfect send-up of the PBS game show that appeared in many living rooms after school back in the ’90s, but it also makes fun of Kellyanne Conway’s disappearance from the public eye.

Yes, she just reappeared on television to close out the week, but it doesn’t mean this sketch is any less funny. She was an almost daily fixture for the Trump team at one point before defending Ivanka Trump’s clothing line on television and being sent to a Martian spice mine or something. You could blame Sean Spicer for taking much of the media’s attention and limiting the need for Conway, but you could also say that his many blunders increased the need for someone of her expertise.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSKATE MCKINNONKellyanne ConwaySNLWHERE IN THE WORLD IS CARMEN SANDIEGO

Innovative Minds

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 3 days ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 4 days ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 4 days ago
How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP