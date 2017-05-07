Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It doesn’t last too long but SNL‘s take on Carmen Sandiego is likely the best sketch of the night from Chris Pine’s first appearance as host. Not only is it a near perfect send-up of the PBS game show that appeared in many living rooms after school back in the ’90s, but it also makes fun of Kellyanne Conway’s disappearance from the public eye.

Yes, she just reappeared on television to close out the week, but it doesn’t mean this sketch is any less funny. She was an almost daily fixture for the Trump team at one point before defending Ivanka Trump’s clothing line on television and being sent to a Martian spice mine or something. You could blame Sean Spicer for taking much of the media’s attention and limiting the need for Conway, but you could also say that his many blunders increased the need for someone of her expertise.