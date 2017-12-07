WARNING: Spoilers for season 7 of Game Of Thrones ahead
Sansa Stark has gone through a lot of changes since returning to Winterfell. This includes getting some sweet revenge on Ramsay Bolton at the end of Game Of Thrones‘ sixth season. While Jon Snow if off on stupid missions beyond the wall and sleeping with members of his own family, Sansa, Bran, and Arya are holding down the homefront.
But this didn’t come without a little blood spilling. Namely the blood of Littlefinger after he tried to pit the sisters against each other and take power for himself. It didn’t work out like he thought and he met his end by Arya’s blade. This leaves Sansa without someone who has guided her since her time in King’s Landing, something that will come into play in season eight according to an interview with Sophie Turner in Variety:
It’s going to be tricky for her, because at the end of last season, she felt that she had everything set up. She had her family back together. They were in control of the North again. This season, there’s a new threat, and all of a sudden she finds herself somewhat back in the deep end. And without Littlefinger, it’s a test for her of whether she can get through it. It’s a big challenge for her, without this master manipulator having her back. This season is more a passionate fight for her than a political, manipulative kind of fight.
