WARNING: Spoilers for season 7 of Game Of Thrones ahead

Sansa Stark has gone through a lot of changes since returning to Winterfell. This includes getting some sweet revenge on Ramsay Bolton at the end of Game Of Thrones‘ sixth season. While Jon Snow if off on stupid missions beyond the wall and sleeping with members of his own family, Sansa, Bran, and Arya are holding down the homefront.

But this didn’t come without a little blood spilling. Namely the blood of Littlefinger after he tried to pit the sisters against each other and take power for himself. It didn’t work out like he thought and he met his end by Arya’s blade. This leaves Sansa without someone who has guided her since her time in King’s Landing, something that will come into play in season eight according to an interview with Sophie Turner in Variety: