When the world is seemingly burning, comedy is one of those things that can be a comfort: sure, our government is in shambles, but at least we can still laugh for a half hour. Well, fans of South Park and Broad City are going to have to wait a little bit longer for their fix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, both shows have been pushed back to a September 23rd release date despite originally being slated for an August release.

Comedy in the age of Trump is a little tricky, because oftentimes fiction cannot keep up with the increasingly absurd reality. These two shows are taking very different approaches to the current administration: according to South Park co-creator Trey Parker, they’ll be avoiding politics completely.

“This season I want to get back to Cartman dressing up like a robot and [screwing] with Butters, because to me that’s the bread and butter of South Park: kids being kids and being ridiculous and outrageous but not ‘did you see what Trump did last night?’ Because I don’t give a [sh*t] anymore. We probably could put up billboards — ‘Look what we’re going to do to Trump next week!’ — and get crazy ratings. But I just don’t care.”

Broad City, however, will be making more of a statement this season, censoring Trump’s name like it’s an obscenity. Either way, we’ll have to wait a while longer to see how things play out.

