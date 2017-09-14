‘South Park’ Should Ditch Politics If It Doesn’t Have Anything To Say

COMEDY CENTRAL

It’s hard to talk about South Park without talking about politics.

Hell, it’s hard to talk about anything — TV, movies, the weather — without, to take a page out of Broad City’s book, the [BLEEP] word coming up. It’s a conversation worth having (and reading and tweeting and emailing about), obviously, but it grows wearisome. It’s human nature to get exhausted when you’re focused on one thing for too long, and it’s difficult not to be exhausted by the world right now. Distractions are healthy, so it’s no wonder that my favorite part of last night’s South Park premiere was the “big hairy balls.”

Season 21 (!) of Comedy Central’s longest-running show kicked off with “White People Renovating Houses.” The episode was split between Randy and Sharon Marsh finding jobs for pissed-off rednecks, including one whose home they renovate with tasteful Confederate flag decorations, and Cartman and other South Park Elementary students making an Amazon Alexa say things like “smelly tampon boogers” and “I’ve got vagina crabs in my butthole.”

The episode also brought back one of the show’s most popular catchphrases: “They took our jobs!” The redneck rallying cry was first heard in season eight; now, 13 years later, it’s being used in literal rallies by tiki torch-carrying white nationalists. In typical South Park fashion, Trey Parker (who wrote the episode, and every episode) doesn’t come down on the supremacists. He’s more interested in making a point about guys like Darryl Weathers not being able to change with the times, both technologically and culturally speaking, and the lengths (white) people will go to accommodate that stubbornness. The South Park mantra that everyone and everything is stupid is in full effect. That apathetic mockery may have worked back then, in the “Goobacks” days, but it’s harder to stomach now, when there are Nazis marching in the streets.